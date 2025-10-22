Florida Babysitter Accused of Poisoning Infant with Antifreeze

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old babysitter from Okeechobee County has been accused of poisoning an 11-month-old boy with antifreeze.

According to records obtained by People, Anna Adamo faces multiple charges, including aggravated child abuse, attempted first-degree murder, and poisoning food, water, or medicine with intent to kill or injure.

Investigators say the incident occurred on February 12, when the infant—reportedly in good health upon being left in Adamo’s care—later showed symptoms consistent with ethylene glycol (antifreeze) poisoning. The baby reportedly was rushed to the hospital and went into cardiac arrest. CPR was performed for 10 minutes, and thankfully the child survived.

Adamo was arrested in Georgia, extradited to Florida, and formally charged on October 11. Court documents show she was later released on a $600,000 bond.

The case was first reported by News 6.