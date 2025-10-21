FREE Women’s Basic Self Defense* and Personal Safety* Class Scheduled for November 1

The next Polk County Sheriff’s Office Women’s Basic Self Defense* and Personal Safety* class is scheduled for Saturday, November 1st from 10am – Noon.

Join our Crime Prevention Unit for a couple of hours to learn some basic moves and information that could help keep you safe in a bad situation.

The class is FREE of charge and designed for ladies 13 years and older. Those under 18 will need a parent present to sign a waiver at the start of class.

Each class is approximately one hour long unless more than 30 women attend. For every additional 10-15 females, 15 minutes are added to the time frame.

The class consists of lecture (approximately 15 minutes) and hands-on techniques (approximately 45 minutes). Attendees will demonstrate all of the techniques on a body opponent bag (B.O.B.) which we will supply.

NEXT CLASS:

Saturday, November 1, 2025

PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center

1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

If you wish to attend, please RSVP to

[email protected], and please include your name and phone number.