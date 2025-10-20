Polk County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Lakeland

73.9 F
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Lakeland.

According to reports, deputies responded to the area of Reynolds Road and Flat Road after receiving a 911 call about an overturned 2019 Jeep Wrangler on the shoulder. Evidence from the scene suggests the driver, a 26-year-old man from Lakeland and the sole occupant of the vehicle, was traveling north on Reynolds Road when the Jeep veered off the roadway, struck guide wires attached to a utility pole, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

 

