Polk County Fire Rescue Earns Emergency Medical Technician Training Program Accreditation

Bartow, Fla. (Oct. 15, 2025) — Polk County Fire Rescue’s (PCFR) ability to shape the next generation of public safety professionals took a leap forward as the organization recently became an accredited Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training program. PCFR leadership and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) training staff headed up this department-wide accreditation effort.

PCFR will now serve as a training site where individuals can receive the necessary training portion for their state and national EMT licensure. This brings a critical portion of training in-house as members of programs like the Proactive Diversity Recruitment and Training Program (PDRTP) and Rescue Ready Recruits program previously went to third-party schools.

“This is a momentous occasion for the organization as it puts us on the forefront of EMS training as we can now put our future members through both EMR and EMT classes without using third party schools,” said Fire Chief Shawn Smith. “The ability to keep them in-house and utilizing our staff as instructors is important. It helps potential future members get ingrained into our culture and understand our protocols and expectations before they head into the field.”

“I would like to thank our local third-party schools for the fabulous job they have done training our team members. Without their expert guidance, PCFR would not be an industry leading department,” said Deputy County Manager Joe Halman, Jr. “However, as PCFR membership grows and with that the demand for medical personnel it is a necessity that we have the ability to train and certify our own team members.”

PCFR’s first EMT class is scheduled to begin in December 2025 with members of the PDRTP and Rescue Ready Recruits programs.