Over 20 Pounds of Cocaine Wash Ashore on Hammock Beach, Deputies Say

It wasn’t snow covering the sand at Hammock Beach last week—just something far more dangerous. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies recovered more than 20 pounds of cocaine that had washed ashore in a large bag late one night last week.

Photo source Flagler County Sheriffs Office

According to officials, a vigilant resident walking a dog noticed the package and immediately contacted authorities. Deputies quickly responded and secured the scene. After the narcotics were dried and tested by the department’s Special Investigations Unit, the substance was confirmed to be 100% cocaine.

“We are working with the DEA to determine where the cocaine came from,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I want to thank the resident who called this in—because of them, we were able to remove this poison from our beach.”

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public: if you find suspicious packages near the water, do not touch or take them. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.