In Loving Memory of John Luis “JonJon” Ramos

John Luis “JonJon” Ramos

July 26th, 1981 – October 2nd, 2025

John Luis “JonJon” Ramos, 44, of Kissimmee, FL, passed away on October 2, 2025, at HCA Poinciana Hospital. He was born on July 26, 1981, in the Bronx, NY, to Luis Angel Ramos and Nitza Figueroa. JonJon moved to Florida in 2009 from Carolina, Puerto Rico, and was of the Catholic faith.

JonJon was a devoted fan of Dragon Ball Z and loved playing PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. He was known for his joyful spirit and infectious sense of humor—always bringing laughter and happiness to those around him. JonJon loved to make people smile and had a magnetic personality that made him the center of attention wherever he went. He was also known for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his father, Luis Angel Ramos. JonJon leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 16 years, Evelyn Crespo Colon; his children, Kaisy, Taisha, and Kevin; his mother, Nitza Figueroa; his siblings, Luis Angel, Ginet, Mary Margarita, and Giselle; and his beloved 4-month-old grandson, Eyden.

At this time, no services have been scheduled.