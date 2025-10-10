Lake Eva Aquatic Center Hosting 3rd Annual Doggy Pool Party, Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular

Haines City Parks & Recreation:

Who is ready to bring the pups to the pool?

The Lake Eva Aquatic Center will host the 3rd annual doggy pool party, Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Admission is $3.00 per pup (human companions will be admitted for free).

This year’s event will include a doggy costume contest. Judging will take place between 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Your furry friends will have a fabulous time splashing around in the kiddie pool and splash pad at the Lake Eva Aquatic Center, while the main competition pool (the big pool) will be closed.

Doggie moms and dads will be able to walk in the water with their furry friends; however swimming will not be permitted for the humans.

A few fun freebies will be given away (while supplies last).



For more information, please contact the Lake Eva Aquatic Center at 863-421-3715.

Lake Eva Aquatic Center is located at

321 Sixth St S

Haines City, FL 33844

