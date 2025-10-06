Cops for Kids – Registration Dates Announced

The Lakeland Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2025 Cops for Kids Toy Donation Program. Parents or guardians in need of holiday assistance must register in person between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on the designated dates below.

Registration Locations & Dates:

Wednesday, October 15: Simpson Park Community Center – 1725 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Monday, October 27: Lakeland Police Department Community Room – 219 North Massachusetts Avenue Tuesday, October 28: Lakeland Police Department Community Room – 219 North Massachusetts Avenue

To Qualify:

Must be a Lakeland resident Bring the following: Current Lakeland Electric utility bill (with Lakeland address) Photo ID Original birth certificate for each child (children 12 and under eligible)

Registration does not guarantee acceptance. Families who received assistance in 2023 or 2024 are not eligible this year.