“We Stand for Life” Local Haines City Church Gathered Along Hwy 27

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – As part of Life Chain 2025, a pro-life movement, leaders and members of Landmark Baptist Church lined the sides of U.S. Highway 27 near Walmart on Sunday, October 4, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Since 1987, believers across the world, primarily in the United States and Canada, have gathered on the first Sunday of every October for one hour to prayerfully stand for life and against abortion.

About 150 people, young and old, men and women, held signs in English and Spanish letting passersby know they are against abortion.

“We’ve been doing this for as long as I can remember, the first Sunday of every October,” said Senior Pastor Barry Parsons of Landmark Baptist Church. “We’ve gotten mostly positive responses… a few negative, but mostly positive.”

Trucks and cars honked their horns as they drove by the many folks holding signs and waving.

“We pray while we hold the signs that people will know there are other options besides abortion,” Parsons said. “We stand for life.”

Landmark Baptist Church was established in 1958 as the first missionary Baptist church. It is one of the largest churches in Haines City and also has a school serving kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as a Christian college.