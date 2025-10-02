Maria J. Barrett

February 3rd, 1954 – September 24th, 2025

In Loving Memory of Maria J. Barrett

Maria J. Barrett, 71, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in Haines City, FL surrounded by her family.

Maria is preceded in death by her parents Celestino and Emelia Quiroz, her 3 brothers, and husband Rodney Barrett. She is survived by her sister, Maria Lou (Ronnie) Story, her 3 brothers in the Philippines, daughter Cathy (Jeff) Baker, granddaughters Lindsaia (Anthony) Johansmeyer, Sommer (Jared) Mueller, and Caydee Baker, and great grandchildren Colt and Reagan Johansmeyer.

Maria was born in Bagac Bataan, Philippines and grew up there with her 6 brothers and sister. She met her husband at the U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay Philippines in the commissary where she worked and he served as a U.S. Marine. They married on June 22, 1974 and later brought their beautiful daughter into the world. The family moved to Camp Le June, North Carolina in December of 1975 where he was stationed and retired in 1976. From the years of 1976-1991 the family lived in Pennsylvania, and later moved to Florida.

She worked as a seamstress her entire career.Maria was known as “Lola” which is grandmother in Tagalog. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed preparing everyone’s favorite meal, pancit and lumpia. She loved to shop, and purchased anything that had her favorite color purple! She loved to listen to karaoke, and was always excited to tell you about an upcoming television episode or a new movie that you had to watch! Her favorite shows were the daily soap operas, cooking channels, and WWE Smackdown.

Though she was tiny, she sure was mighty! She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. They are at peace knowing that she is now reunited with her husband, and walking the streets with Jesus.