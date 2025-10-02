2025 Mayor’s 5K in Haines City October 4

Haines City Parks & Rec-
2025 Mayor’s 5K, presented by AdventHealth Heart of Florida
Saturday, October 4, 2025
7:30 AM
Lake Eva Park
Reminder: The Mayor’s 5K is this Saturday. Runners will be on the following course from 7:30AM to approximately 9:30AM.
There will be minimal impacts to traffic during the race. HCPD will be controlling traffic along Peninsular Drive with a rolling road block.
5K Race Route:
3rd St – Wood Ave
Wood Ave – S 1st St
S 1St – Peninsular Ave
Peninsular Ave – Peninsular Dr
Peninsular Dr – Alta Vista Dr
(Runners will be past this point by approx. 8:15 AM)
Alta Vista Dr – S 10th St
S 10th Street – Wood Ave
Wood Ave – S 8th St
S 8th St – Johns Ave
Johns Ave – S 9th St
S 9th St – Lake Eva Park Trail
Finish on the Great Lawn