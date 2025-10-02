2025 Mayor’s 5K in Haines City October 4

Haines City Parks & Rec-

2025 Mayor’s 5K, presented by AdventHealth Heart of Florida

Saturday, October 4, 2025

7:30 AM

Lake Eva Park

Reminder: The Mayor’s 5K is this Saturday. Runners will be on the following course from 7:30AM to approximately 9:30AM.

There will be minimal impacts to traffic during the race. HCPD will be controlling traffic along Peninsular Drive with a rolling road block.

5K Race Route:

3rd St – Wood Ave

Wood Ave – S 1st St

S 1St – Peninsular Ave

Peninsular Ave – Peninsular Dr

Peninsular Dr – Alta Vista Dr

(Runners will be past this point by approx. 8:15 AM)

Alta Vista Dr – S 10th St

S 10th Street – Wood Ave

Wood Ave – S 8th St

S 8th St – Johns Ave

Johns Ave – S 9th St

S 9th St – Lake Eva Park Trail

Finish on the Great Lawn