Lane Closure on SR 33 (Lakeland Hills Boulevard) After Heavy Raines Cause Hole To Open In The Roadway

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

Lane Closure on SR 33 (Lakeland Hills Boulevard) Underway

BARTOW, Fla. – Crews have temporarily closed the southbound lane of SR 33 (Lakeland Hills Boulevard), just south of Swannanoa Street, to address a roadway hole caused by recent heavy rainfall. The damage occurred above an old drainage pipe, which is not part of the new drainage system being installed under the ongoing Lakeland Hills Boulevard improvement project.