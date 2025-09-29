Former Lakeland Cardiologist Tased and Baker Acted After Arrest at Bartow’s BayCare Hospital

BARTOW – A former Lakeland cardiologist was arrested on September 19 after an incident at BayCare’s Bartow Regional Medical Center escalated into a physical altercation with law enforcement.

According to an affidavit filed by the Bartow Police Department, officers were called to Bartow Regional Medical Center at 2200 Osprey Blvd. around 8:47 a.m. in reference to a trespassing complaint. Staff advised police that Dr. Rajesh Lall, 47, had been terminated from employment earlier this year and had been told not to return to the property. Employees reported that Dr. Lall had been sending text messages to a staff member and showed officers the messages.

When Dr. Lall arrived at the hospital, officers reported that he drove recklessly through the parking lot before exiting his vehicle and walking toward the facility. Officers informed him he was trespassing and gave him a written trespass warning, ordering him to leave. Dr. Lall allegedly refused, turned away, and attempted to get back into his vehicle.

As officers tried to take him into custody, Dr. Lall resisted and pulled away, pushing one officer into a car door, according to the affidavit. Police say he continued to resist while officers attempted to handcuff him. The struggle carried into the hospital lobby where additional officers intervened. At one point, officers say Dr. Lall pushed the hands of one officer behind his back while resisting arrest. Officers then deployed a taser to gain control.

Dr. Lall was eventually secured in handcuffs and medically cleared at Bartow Regional Medical Center before being transported to the Polk County Jail.

Court records show Dr. Lall was charged with three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, three counts of resisting an officer with violence, one count of resisting without violence, and one count of trespass after warning. He was also formally trespassed from Bartow Regional Medical Center property.

A Baker Act certificate filed with the court shows Dr. Lall was referred for involuntary mental health examination following the incident. As he may be a danger to hurting himself.

Dr. Lall is believed to have been affiliated with several local medical providers, including Bartow Regional Medical Center, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Premier Heart and Vascular Center in Lakeland, specializing in cardiovascular disease. A graduate of medical school in 2002, he had more than 17 years of experience in cardiology prior to his termination.

Dr. Lall has bonded out of jail. The case remains pending in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Polk County.