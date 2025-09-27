FHP: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In South Florida Avenue Crash

86.4 F
LAKELAND – A 24-year-old Lakeland man died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on South Florida Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins, Public Affairs Officer for FHP, reported that a 71-year-old woman from Seffner was driving a Nissan Rogue southbound on South Florida Avenue. Just north of Shepherd Road, she attempted to turn left and entered the path of a Yamaha motorcycle traveling northbound. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the SUV.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

