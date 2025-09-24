Florida Woman Accused of Using Super Glue for Illegal Dental Work Arrested After Victims Suffer Pain and Infections

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A woman in Pinellas County has been arrested after authorities say she posed as a dental professional and performed illegal procedures, leaving multiple clients with serious dental issues and expensive repair bills.

Emely Martinez, who allegedly promoted herself on social media as a “veneer technician,” was taken into custody after investigators discovered she had no dental license or formal training. Police say her “smile makeover” procedures, performed at the Tapp Inn Beauty Bar in Pinellas Park, caused severe pain, infections, and permanent damage to her clients’ teeth.

What Investigators Found

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Martinez used household super glue (commonly known as Crazy Glue) to attach fake veneers to patients’ natural teeth. Despite charging thousands of dollars for her services — up to $3,000 for a 24-veneer makeover — the procedures were far from safe or professional.

Victims say they were unaware Martinez lacked credentials. Two customers reported her after experiencing severe pain and infections, some requiring emergency dental intervention to save their teeth.

The Cost of Unlicensed Work

While legitimate veneers typically cost $900 to $1,500 per tooth, Martinez offered full-mouth treatments for a fraction of the price — but with devastating consequences. Victims later had to pay thousands of dollars to licensed dentists to undo the damage.

In some cases, the damage was so severe that patients had to wait for infections to clear up before receiving proper dental care.

Repeat Offender

This is not the first time Martinez has faced charges for unlicensed dental work. She was previously arrested in March in Hillsborough County for the same offense and was due in court for those charges on August 29.

Despite that arrest, police say she continued operating illegally in Pinellas County. New victims came forward in June and July, prompting further investigation.

Detectives are now looking into allegations that her services may have gone beyond cosmetic work — including tooth extractions and even attempts at treating children.

National Warning from the ADA

The American Dental Association (ADA) has issued repeated warnings about a growing trend of unlicensed individuals advertising themselves as “veneer techs” online.

“Any dental procedure that may alter the physical structure of an individual’s teeth, gums, or jaws without the supervision of a dentist has the potential to cause irreversible harm,” the ADA said in a 2024 statement.

What You Can Do

before receiving any dental work. You can verify a provider’s credentials through the Florida Department of Health’s website. Authorities warn that Martinez may have used multiple aliases and different business names to attract new clients.

Bottom Line:

If a dental deal seems too good to be true — especially from someone advertising on social media — it probably is. Always confirm licensing and credentials before undergoing any dental procedure.

Originally reported by Fox 13 News