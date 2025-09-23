82.6 F
Homeschool Splash Bash by Haines City Parks & Recreation
📅 Wednesday, September 24, 2025
🕙 10AM – 1PM
📍 Lake Eva Park
🎟️ FREE!

Calling all homeschool families! Beat the heat and celebrate the new school year with Haines City Parks & Recreation at the Homeschool Splash Bash!

Enjoy a fun-filled day of water slides, a foam party, and exciting outdoor activities. This free event promises plenty of laughs and cool-down fun.

Refreshments will be provided, so just bring your towels and be ready for a splash-tastic time at Lake Eva Park!

