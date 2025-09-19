Davenport’s Second Annual Senior Expo

Did you know seniors in Polk County are one of the fastest-growing age groups in Florida?

As the senior population continues to grow, so does the need for community, resources, and support tailored to their unique needs. That’s why you won’t want to miss the 2nd Annual Davenport Senior Expo — a free event dedicated to celebrating and supporting our vibrant senior community.

Join the City of Davenport at the Senior Expo to discover resources, services, and connections designed to support you and your loved ones.

Enjoy a fun-filled day featuring:

Informational booths

Free snacks and giveaways

Music, sunshine, and prizes

Educational resources

Wednesday, September 24th

10 AM – 2 PM



Tom Fellows Community Center

207 North Blvd. West

Davenport, FL 33837

This is a free event, open to all seniors, caregivers, and families. Make plans to attend — and invite a neighbor or family member to join in the fun!

For more information, call: 863-588-1130