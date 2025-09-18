In Loving Memory of Sally I Bush of Dundee

Sally I Bush

June 2nd, 1931 – August 30th, 2025

Sally I. Bush, 94, of Dundee, FL, went to be with the Lord on August 30, 2025. She was born on June 2, 1931, in Troy, NY, to Elmer and Winifred Conley Shupe. Sally moved to Dundee, Florida in 1982 from Syracuse, NY, and was a devoted member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, FL.

Sally volunteered at St. Ann Catholic Church with the bereavement ministry. She loved golfing, traveling, and boating with her husband Paul. A true dog lover, she especially cherished her dog “Precious.” Sally always made everyone feel at home when visiting and took care of their every need. It was said that her personality was fierce, kind, and sassy—she loved to have a good time and always spoke her mind. She was dearly loved by all her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Winifred; husband, Paul Bush; siblings, Elmer B. Shupe Jr., James A. Shupe Sr., and Winifred Sabel. Sally leaves behind to cherish her memory her many nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friend, Scott Trombley.

A memorial mass will be held on September 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, FL. Her final resting place will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, FL.

In her memory, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to Feeding America at www.feedingamerica.org or mail your donation to 161 N Clark St Suite 700 Chicago, IL 60601