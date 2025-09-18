In Loving Memory of Bobby Ray Griffin of Haines City

Bobby Ray Griffin

June 14th, 1950 – September 10th, 2025

Bobby Ray Griffin of Haines City, Florida passed away on September 10, 2025, at his residence. He was 75 years old. He was born on June 14, 1950, in Asheville, North Carolina to Floyd and Gertie May Griffin.

Bobby is predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Gertie May; his wife, Glenda Faye Griffin as well as his grandsons, Clint and Bobby. He is survived by his sons, Kevin (Renee) Griffin, Bobby Ray (Sue) Griffin; daughters, Kerri Griffin, Crystal (Jason) Rusticus, Tammy Griffin, Tonya (Andrew) Ratliff; grandchildren, Blake (Justin), Maggie, Chace, Jaxen, Robbie, Dalton, Jake, Tanner, Ellis, Taylor, Heather, Haley, Melissa and Landen as well as great grandchildren, Loreli, Jade, Hailey, Ella, Millie, Grace, Aspen, Timbrah, Caleb, Peyton, Brionna, Malachi and Novaleigh.

A visitation was held Monday, September 15, 2025 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Final resting place is Evergreen Cemetery in Davenport, Florida.