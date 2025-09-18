Celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day in Davenport



Connect Over Coffee with Local Officers – October 1st

Mark your calendars for a meaningful morning of community connection! On Wednesday, October 1st, from 8:00 to 10:00 AM, the Davenport Police Department invites residents to join them for National Coffee with a Cop Day at the Tom Fellows Community Center, located at 207 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL.

This special event offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere where community members can engage in open, friendly conversations with local police officers—all over a free cup of coffee, generously provided by Dunkin’.

It’s a great opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, or simply get to know the men and women who serve and protect Davenport every day.

Bring a friend, stop in for a chat, and help strengthen the bonds that make our community strong. No agenda—just coffee, conversation, and connection.