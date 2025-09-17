81.6 F
Lake Wales
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Allison
Allison

Latest Posts

Marsh Rabbit Run Trail Reopens at Circle B Bar Reserve

23
- Advertisement -

Polk County Parks & Rec- Bartow, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) — The Marsh Rabbit Run trail at Circle B Bar Reserve is now open after being closed since July.

The Alligator Alley trail at Circle B Bar Reserve remains partially closed. Visitors can still access the open portion of Alligator Alley up to the dock on Lake Hancock by taking the Shady Oak trail.

Some trails at Circle B Bar Reserve typically close during alligator mating and nesting season in the summer months, a time when alligators become territorial and protective of their nests and young.

Map showing trail closure in a park with highlighted notice about Alligator Alley Trail closure.

For additional information on Circle B Bar Reserve, visit https://www.polk-county.net/park/circle-b-bar-reserve/. Those interested in obtaining additional information on trail closures should contact the Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division at(863) 668-4673.

author avatar
Allison
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

About us

DailyRidge.com is a locally owned and operated independent media company focused on educating citizens by providing Fast – Factual – Free nonpartisan news.

Contact us: [email protected]

Company

Links

The latest

Man Nicknamed ‘Gator Gilmore’ After Hitting Gator While Riding Motorcycle on I4

Wacky Wednesday 0
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcycle accident involving an...

Saddle Up, Bartow—It’s Time for a Boot Scootin’ Good Time at Friday Fest! 

Bartow 0
Get ready for a night of Western-style fun as Friday...

National Hurricane Center Monitoring Two Potential Systems in Atlantic

Weather 0
Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Atlantic Tropical Weather Outlook : Central...

© 2025 DailyRidge.com. All Rights Reserved.