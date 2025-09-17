Marsh Rabbit Run Trail Reopens at Circle B Bar Reserve

Polk County Parks & Rec- Bartow, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) — The Marsh Rabbit Run trail at Circle B Bar Reserve is now open after being closed since July.

The Alligator Alley trail at Circle B Bar Reserve remains partially closed. Visitors can still access the open portion of Alligator Alley up to the dock on Lake Hancock by taking the Shady Oak trail.

Some trails at Circle B Bar Reserve typically close during alligator mating and nesting season in the summer months, a time when alligators become territorial and protective of their nests and young.

For additional information on Circle B Bar Reserve, visit https://www.polk-county.net/park/circle-b-bar-reserve/. Those interested in obtaining additional information on trail closures should contact the Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division at(863) 668-4673.