In Loving Memory of Evelyn “Lynn” Murchake Sangster

Evelyn “Lynn” Murchake Sangster

February 18, 1947 — September 3, 2025

Evelyn (Lynn) Murchake Sangster passed away peacefully on September 3, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Lynn was born on February 18, 1947, in Washington DC to John P. and Evelyn (Graninger) Murchake. Along with her younger brother Stephen (Steve), she was fortunate to have a wonderful childhood in Silver Spring, Maryland. She graduated from Springbrook High School in 1965, and attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio for three years before moving to Florida. In 1973 Lynn was working at a real estate office in Clearwater, Florida when she met Wayne, who became the love of her life. They were married one year later, to the day. They moved to Brooksville and later to Gainesville and had two daughters along the way. Lynn was always surrounded by friends and organized a parenting co-op with friends and neighbors in Gainesville. They moved to Lakeland in 1984 and became active in First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, where Lynn later worked for 22 years. She was busy and involved in church life and her family life, co-teaching Sunday school for several years, volunteering with her daughters’ choir and children’s groups, organizing school fundraisers and activities, and cheering on her kids at softball. She inherited a green thumb from her parents and spent many happy hours gardening alongside Wayne. Their yard was always filled with beautiful plants and flowers. Her orchid collection grew over the years until eventually she and Wayne built a greenhouse to contain them all. Lynn enjoyed being in the kitchen, cooking and baking. She made multitudes of Christmas cookies every year making sure that everyone’s favorite was ready for them on Christmas morning. Her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter were the joy of her life. Lynn spent many blissful hours rocking babies, reading stories, chasing little feet, and sharing her love of cooking and gardening with them. She remained involved at church even after retiring in 2014, participating in Bible study, helping to organize and bake for events, and regularly playing bridge with a group of women. Like her own father, Lynn never met a stranger and was friendly with everyone. She was also an extremely thoughtful person who was always ready to help someone in need.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne Sangster, her daughters Kathleen, Kristen and husband Owen, her grandchildren Holly and Finn, her great-granddaughter Leilani, her brother Stephen Murchake, and many cousins and extended family members. She will be deeply missed and always remembered.

Lynn’s family is especially grateful to the many caregivers and medical professionals for the compassion, comfort, and expert care they provided throughout her journey. If you’d like to honor her memory, please consider a donation in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association. A private family service will be held later to honor her life.