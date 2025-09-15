Central Florida Food Fest Tickets Are on Sale Now!

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of food, drinks, and fun at the Central Florida Food Fest, happening Friday, October 18 from 5–9 PM at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland!

Presented in partnership with Visit Central Florida, this 21+ ticketed event offers an array of mouthwatering bites and craft sips from top local restaurants, all priced between $7–$10. Enjoy live music, a lively artisan market, and exclusive specials throughout the night.

Perks include a welcome drink on arrival, and the first 100 ticket holders will score a free wine tasting!

Whether you’re coming for the flavors, the vibes, or the cause—supporting the beautiful Bonnet Springs Park—you won’t want to miss it. Note: the park will be closed to the public during the event.

Grab your tickets now at centralfloridafoodfest.com and join the celebration!