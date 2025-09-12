September 12, 2025 Allison FacebookTwitterYoutube - Advertisement - Latest Posts Entertainment One Movie Later: Freakier Friday is, As Kids These Days Say, Cringe! Featured Budget-Friendly Ideas to Boost Curb Appeal Obituaries In Loving Memory of Sandra Sue Everett Obituaries In Loving Memory of Herbert A. Hattaway of Haines City In Loving Memory of Sandra Sue Everett 12 Share FacebookTwitter Sandra Sue Everett August 6, 1941 — September 7, 2025 Upcoming Services Funeral ServiceWednesday, September 17, 202511:00am – 12:00pm United Methodist Temple2700 Florida Avenue South, Lakeland, FL 33803 Allison See Full Bio September 12, 2025 Allison FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube RELATED ARTICLES Obituaries In Loving Memory of Herbert A. Hattaway of Haines City Obituaries In Loving Memory of Lois M Phelps Obituaries In Loving Memory of Jaxon Blake Miller Obituaries In Loving Memory of Frances Ballou McCreight Schroter Henry Obituaries In Loving Memory of Robert Harold Cumtow of Davenport Latest Posts Entertainment One Movie Later: Freakier Friday is, As Kids These Days Say, Cringe! Featured Budget-Friendly Ideas to Boost Curb Appeal Obituaries In Loving Memory of Herbert A. Hattaway of Haines City Entertainment One Movie Later: Bad Guys 2 is Real Bad! (As In Good!) - Advertisement - Don't Miss Entertainment One Movie Later: Freakier Friday is, As Kids These Days Say, Cringe! Featured Budget-Friendly Ideas to Boost Curb Appeal Obituaries In Loving Memory of Herbert A. Hattaway of Haines City Entertainment One Movie Later: Bad Guys 2 is Real Bad! (As In Good!) Uncategorized The Lives Lost on 9/11 — And the Thousands Still Being Claimed by 9/11-Related Illnesses