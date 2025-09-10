CRA Board Pushes for Full-Time Director Over Consultant Option

With the current consultant’s contract set to expire in November, most board members say hiring an in-house leader is more cost effective and sustainable.

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – The Community Revitalization Agency (CRA) Board held its monthly meeting Thursday, with much of the discussion centering on the future of the Agency’s leadership.

Since the end of last year when CRA Director Jane Murphy resigned, the organization hasn’t had a full-time leader. However, Alex Abraham, a local businessman, who had worked for the City in similar capacities was retained as a temporary consultant on three month contract intervals. There were no fully qualified city employees at the time.

As previously reported, Darrell Starling of D. Starling Consulting presented at the Aug. 5 CRA meeting, seeking to be retained as a consultant. His proposal called for a three-year contract at $300,000 per year.

With Abraham’s contract close to ending on Nov. 19, City Manager Jim Elensky added “Discussion for CRA Leadership Position” to the Sept. 4 agenda.

“Although I realize the decision is mine, based on the current Charter, I wanted to hear feedback from the Commission and, subsequently, receive their thoughts. Upon conclusion of the discussion, it was made clear the majority wanted to seek a CRA manager/director, and, at this point, I concur,” Elensky said. He was not present at the meeting but shared his comments with The Daily Ridge via email afterward.

Board members debated the pros and cons of contracting with a part-time consultant, such as Abraham or Starling, versus hiring a full-time CRA Director.

“We need a CRA manager. We aren’t looking for a consultant, they are meant to be hired for a limited time. We call them when we need them,” said Haines City Mayor and CRA Board Member Morris WestV.

Vice Mayor Vernel Smith and Mayor Morris West

“I concur. It is time to get someone leading in-house. We can pay a director one-third of what a consultant would get paid,” added CRA Board Member Omar Arroyo. “That is not a good use of our funds.”

Commissioner Kim Downing

When the vote was taken, CRA Board Member Kim Downing was the lone dissenter.

“I am still in favor of a consultant. They can get the CRA where it needs to be before we entertain hiring a director,” Downing said. She expressed support for Starling following his presentation last month.

During the meeting, City Attorney Fred Reilly clarified the authority structure, noting that the City Manager holds full authority to hire and fire employees, including a Director. Hiring a consultant, however, requires a different process.

“The CRA Director, currently Elensky until he hires one, has the authority to hire a consultant after following the purchasing policy process. This process puts the position out for bid since a consultant is a contract position, unlike a hired employee,” Reilly said. Elensky said he plans to have the Director position posted by next week.