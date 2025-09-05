Jaxon Blake Miller

February 15, 2025 — August 20, 2025

In Loving Memory of Jaxon Blake Miller

February 15, 2025 – August 20, 2025

With shattered hearts and immeasurable sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved son, baby brother, grandson, great grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and so much more. Jaxon Blake Miller, who left this world on August 20, 2025, at just six months old. Though his time with us was far too brief, the love he brought into our lives will echo through our hearts forever.

Born on February 15, 2025, Jaxon entered the world with a quiet strength and a light that touched everyone around him. In just a few precious months, he taught us the true meaning of unconditional love, hope, and joy. His soft coos, gentle gaze, and sweet smile brought comfort and happiness beyond measure.

Jaxon was the cherished and adored son of Jaiden Lawson and Blake Miller, who will carry his memory in their hearts every single day. From the moment they laid eyes on him, their world changed forever. He was and will always be one of their greatest blessings.

He was most deeply loved by his big brother, Jase Miller, who welcomed him with pride and pure love. The bond they shared in their short time together was unbreakable and will remain a light in Jase’s heart forever.

Jaxon was also deeply loved by his grandparents, great grandparents, uncle, aunts, cousins, and many others — each of whom held a special place in his life and will forever hold him in theirs. His presence, though fleeting, brought unity, warmth, and a deeper sense of purpose to all who loved him.

Jaxon’s life, though short, was profoundly meaningful. He reminded us that every moment matters, that love knows no bounds, and that even the smallest soul can leave the deepest imprint.

A funeral service was held earlier this week at Heath Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 328 S Ingraham Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801. Surrounded by those who love him.

Our sweet Jaxon — you were our miracle, our sunshine, our angel.

You will forever be missed, forever remembered, and forever loved.

> “He will cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you will find refuge.”

— Psalm 91:4