Celebrate National Teddy Bear Day with a Magical Sleepover at Lake Alfred Public Library

In honor of National Teddy Bear Day, the Lake Alfred Public Library is inviting children and their beloved stuffed animals to a heartwarming event — the Teddy Bear Sleepover!
Join the fun on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, from 4:00 to 4:30 pm for a special craft time where kids can create with their favorite teddy bear or stuffed friend. After craft time, the stuffed animals will stay overnight at the library for a whimsical adventure all their own!
Kids can return the next day to pick up their furry friends and discover what fun they had while the library was closed — expect plenty of surprises and smiles!
Event Location:
Lake Alfred Public Library
245 N. Seminole Ave, Lake Alfred, FL
Craft Time:
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
4:00 – 4:30 PM
Can’t make it at 4 PM? No problem!
Stuffed animals can still join the sleepover! Simply drop them off with the library staff anytime during the day on September 9 to be part of the overnight fun.
Don’t miss this cozy, creative celebration perfect for children of all ages and their cuddly companions. It’s a delightful way to foster imagination, encourage reading, and make cherished memories — all in the spirit of National Teddy Bear Day!