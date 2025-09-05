Celebrate National Teddy Bear Day with a Magical Sleepover at Lake Alfred Public Library

In honor of National Teddy Bear Day, the Lake Alfred Public Library is inviting children and their beloved stuffed animals to a heartwarming event — the Teddy Bear Sleepover!

Join the fun on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, from 4:00 to 4:30 pm for a special craft time where kids can create with their favorite teddy bear or stuffed friend. After craft time, the stuffed animals will stay overnight at the library for a whimsical adventure all their own!

Kids can return the next day to pick up their furry friends and discover what fun they had while the library was closed — expect plenty of surprises and smiles!

Event Location:

Lake Alfred Public Library

245 N. Seminole Ave, Lake Alfred, FL

Craft Time:

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

4:00 – 4:30 PM

Can’t make it at 4 PM? No problem!

Stuffed animals can still join the sleepover! Simply drop them off with the library staff anytime during the day on September 9 to be part of the overnight fun.

Don’t miss this cozy, creative celebration perfect for children of all ages and their cuddly companions. It’s a delightful way to foster imagination, encourage reading, and make cherished memories — all in the spirit of National Teddy Bear Day!