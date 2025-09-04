Hurricane Preparedness Training with American Red Cross

76.3 F
When hurricanes strike, preparation can save lives. The American Red Cross is hosting a free hurricane preparedness program at Studio 37 on Friday, September 5th from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

This informative event will cover understanding risks, building a disaster supply kit, staying informed, and recovering after a natural disaster.

This free event is open to all and no registration is required. The event aims to empower the community with life-saving knowledge.

Event location: 400 N Church Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860. Presented by the City of Mulberry, FL Government and Studio 37, this event is an important step in staying safe this hurricane season.

Source City of Mulberry FL Government and Studio 37

