Hurricane Preparedness Training with American Red Cross

Hurricane Preparedness Event at Studio 37

When hurricanes strike, preparation can save lives. The American Red Cross is hosting a free hurricane preparedness program at Studio 37 on Friday, September 5th from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

This informative event will cover understanding risks, building a disaster supply kit, staying informed, and recovering after a natural disaster.

This free event is open to all and no registration is required. The event aims to empower the community with life-saving knowledge.

Event location: 400 N Church Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860. Presented by the City of Mulberry, FL Government and Studio 37, this event is an important step in staying safe this hurricane season.