Thursday, September 4, 2025
Haines City Pedestrian Struck by Dump Truck – Avoid the Area E. Hinson & 10Th St.

Haines City, Fla. (September 3, 2025) – A pedestrian was struck by a dump truck in Haines City Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:56 PM near the intersection of E. Hinson Avenue and N. 10th Street. Haines City Fire Rescue along with Polk County Fire Rescue units quickly responded to the scene. They are currently trying to extricate the injured person. It’s listed as an adult trauma alert and medical helicopter has been launched.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews remain on scene. Traffic delays are expected along Hinson Avenue while the crash is being investigated.

No further details about the condition of the pedestrian have been released at this time.

