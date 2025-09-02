Schade of Green: The Bob Schade Story

By: Ethan Jones

From teaching golf swings to overseeing the daily operations of a golf course, Bob Schade is a man whose life truly revolves around golf. With 39 years of experience in the sport, Mr. Schade has dedicated his career to playing, teaching, and maintaining the very grounds golfers play on.

Bob Schade

On July 7th, I had the distinct pleasure of sitting down with Mr. Schade at Cypresswood Golf & Country Club to discuss his background, his passion for golf, and the many roles he takes on at the club. Mr. Schade currently serves as the Director of Operations at Cypresswood, where he manages not only the golf course but also the on-site restaurant, Cypresswood Pub.

Cypresswood Pub

In addition to his administrative duties, he is also a dedicated golf instructor, a role he took on at the young age of 21. Now, 10 years into being a certified Stack and Tilt golf instructor, Mr. Schade continues to find joy in helping golfers of all ages improve their game. “That’s my passion in this business: to help people get better at golf,” he shared during our conversation.

There is no set age limit for the people he teaches, as his students range from as young as 3 years old to as old as 106, proving that golf is truly a lifelong sport. One of the most common mistakes he sees among beginners? The classic advice to “keep your head down.” According to Mr. Schade, this is one of the most destructive tips a golfer can receive. “My job is to reconfigure their minds,” he explained. “Golf is an introverted sport where you have to create everything in your mind to know how to approach different situations on the course.”

The most rewarding part of Mr. Schade’s job as a golf instructor is twofold: watching younger players develop their skills and become better, and helping older golfers find ways to continue playing and enjoying the game well into their golden years.

Cypresswood Golf Course

Outside of teaching, Mr. Schade’s role as Director of Operations is equally demanding. He is responsible for the overall maintenance of the golf course as well as the management of Cypresswood Pub. Of all his responsibilities, he says that running the restaurant side of the business is the most challenging. “There are a lot of moving pieces,” he noted. “You’ve got people in entry-level positions who need training, and there’s always something new to figure out. It keeps you on your toes and your mind active.”

When it comes to the restaurant’s menu, Mr. Schade works closely with the executive chef and the food and beverage manager to ensure it meets the diverse tastes of the club’s visitors. One of the things that makes Cypresswood Pub unique is the wide variety of people who dine there and Schade’s goal is to make sure the menu reflects and satisfies that diversity.

Live Music at the Cypresswood Pub

Cypresswood Pub is no slouch, it has even won awards for having one of the best burgers in Polk County. According to Mr. Schade, one of the things that makes his job easier is the quality and dedication of the staff at the golf course. Depending on the season, the staff size ranges from 30 to 50 people. It’s because of these individuals that Cypresswood Golf & Country Club enjoys the popularity and reputation it has today.

One of the most popular times of year to visit Cypresswood is from January 15th through April 15th, when many visitors from up north come down to play. Mr. Schade states that the course is made for everyone, no matter your experience level. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, Cypresswood Golf & Country Club is built for you.

The club also hosts various events throughout the year, including the Folds of Honor Tournament, one of the more important events on the calendar. This tournament honors American veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made, making it a point of pride for both the course and its community.

Patriot Golf Day Scramble

Whether it’s hosting events, teaching people how to play golf, or running the restaurant, one thing is certain: Mr. Schade has an undeniable passion for what he does.