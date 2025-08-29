Dundee Commission Approves New Town Manager

DUNDEE, Fla. – The Town of Dundee has selected Ken Cassel as its new town manager following a unanimous vote of the commission on August 8, 2025.

The decision came during a special meeting held that morning, where commissioners reviewed the details of Cassel’s employment agreement. Provisions of the contract included a $400 monthly car allowance, a $430,000 life insurance policy naming the town as beneficiary, and a health insurance stipend not to exceed the amount given to regular employees. Severance pay was set at 20 weeks in accordance with Florida law, and the agreement included an 18-month review clause. Residency requirements were waived, though Cassel must notify the commission of any relocation within 90 days, with the option for renegotiation if distance from Dundee becomes an issue. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the contract contingent on standard reference checks from his current employer.

Cassel comes to Dundee from the City of Westlake in Palm Beach County, where he had served as city manager since its incorporation in 2016. He also managed the Seminole Improvement District beginning in 2013, overseeing much of the new city’s infrastructure and development. His resignation from Westlake was announced earlier this month as he prepared to relocate to Central Florida to be closer to family.

The search for a new manager in Dundee began earlier this summer. In July, commissioners reviewed updates from Strategic Government Resources and narrowed the list of semifinalists to three, with Cassel among the finalists. Records from that period placed the salary range for the position between $130,000 and $160,000 depending on qualifications. The exact amount of Cassel’s salary were not listed in the minutes of the August 8th meeting.

With the contract now approved by a unanimous vote, Dundee has formally moved forward with Cassel as its next town manager