“Operation Capital City Crack Down” – Bartow Drug Trafficking Bust

Polk County Sheriff ‘s Office Press Release

Detectives from the PCSO Tactical Drug Unit, Organized Crime Unit, and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force worked together in a year-long investigation focusing on a drug trafficking organization based out of Bartow, Florida.

The investigation began in August 2024 and included collaboration with the State Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), United States Postal Inspection Service, the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bartow Police Department, and the Auburndale Police Department.

Detectives identified Nathaniel “Nate” Donald, Bryan “B” Myrick, and Isaiah “Bubba” Donald as key members of the organization. Myrick was recently released from prison in 2021 for trafficking in cocaine.

Detectives learned that in September 2024, Troy Walker, a supplier, had arranged a narcotics transaction with Irene Anderson, involving marijuana and cocaine. Anderson later consumed the cocaine and died from acute cocaine toxicity. Based on the medical examiner’s findings, Walker was indicted by the grand jury for First Degree Murder in August 2025. Click here to read the news release: https://tinyurl.com/ya6yypbz

A total of eight search warrants were served countywide, along with an additional search warrant in Orange County, resulting in charges against 32 suspects as part of the investigation’s conclusion. Thousands of grams of various illegal drugs were seized with a total street value of $150,000 dollars. Arrests included suspects already on probation or pre-trial release, and several firearms were recovered from convicted felons. The combined total of the suspects’ criminal histories add up to 554 previous felonies and 394 misdemeanors.

All 32 suspects have been arrested. They are listed below. One suspect was in the country illegally from Venezuela, and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been notified.

“This investigation shows exactly how dangerous and far-reaching these drug trafficking networks have become. We’re not just talking about illegal narcotics—we’re talking about deadly fentanyl, firearms in the hands of convicted felons, and a supplier now charged with murder. Thanks to the relentless work of our detectives and partner agencies, 32 suspects are off the streets and this criminal organization has been dismantled.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

In total, the operation led to the seizure of:

– $7,016 cash

– 4 firearms

– 22 lbs. of marijuana

– 26.72 grams of Fentanyl – capable of killing 13,360 people

– 1.5 lbs. of powder and crack cocaine

– ½ lb. of methamphetamine

– 48 opioid pills including hydrocodone, hydromorphone, and oxycodone

– 1.7 lbs. of MDMA (Ecstasy)

– 1.5 lbs. of Ketamine

– $46,500 in Assets (Jewelry)

The following is a list of those arrested:

Troy Cortez Walker, 48, of Bartow: 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to purchase cocaine (6 counts), Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone (2 counts), Conspiracy to sell cocaine (1 count), Unlawful use of two way communication device, Possession of Cocaine with intent to sell, Possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cannabis under 20 grams, Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Bernard Myrick, 42, of Bartow: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine over 28 grams (2 counts), Conspiracy to sell cocaine (35 counts), Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone (2 counts), Conspiracy to sell MDMA (3 counts), Conspiracy to sell cannabis (65 counts), Conspiracy to purchase alprazolam (2 counts), Unlawful use of two way communication device, Trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams, Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking in fentanyl over 14 grams, Trafficking in MDMA, Possession of cannabis over 20 grams, Possession of cannabis with the intent to sell, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Maintaining a residence to traffic drugs, Possession of oxycodone, Possession of hydrocodone, Possession of hydromorphone, and Violation of probation. .

Nathaniel Demond Donald, 43, of Bartow: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine over 28 grams (3 counts), Conspiracy to sell cocaine (7 counts), Conspiracy to sell cannabis (2 counts), Unlawful use of two way communication device, Traffic cocaine 28 grams (2 counts), Maintain a structure/conveyance for drug trafficking (2 counts), Possession of cocaine with intent to sell, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isaiah Donald II, 54, of Bartow: Conspiracy to sell cocaine (2 counts), Unlawful use of two way communication device, Traffic Cocaine over 28 grams, Maintain a structure for drug trafficking, Possession of paraphernalia.

Elijah Golshan-Nejad, 23, of Orlando: Conspiracy to sell cannabis (4 counts), Unlawful use of two way communication device, Possession of cannabis over 20 grams, Possession of cannabis with intent to sell, Maintain a conveyance for drug sale, Possession of paraphernalia.

Chalese Leshelle Boatwright, 36, of Lake Wales: Conspiracy to Sell Cannabis (3 counts), Unlawful use of two way communication device.

Emily Grace Troup, 26, of Bartow: Conspiracy to sell cocaine (1 count), Conspiracy to sell cannabis (3 counts), Unlawful use of two way communication device.

Gloria Awilda Nazario, 37, of Bartow: Conspiracy to sell cannabis (7 counts), Unlawful use of a two way communication device.

Gomorrah Clayton Myrick, 62, of Lakeland: Conspiracy to sell cocaine (2 counts), Unlawful use of a two way communication device.

Herbert Emanuel Merricks III, 42, of Lakeland: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine over 28 grams (1 count), Conspiracy to sell alprazolam (2 counts), Unlawful use of a two way communication device.

Jesus Gonzalez, 46, of Lake Wales: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine over 28 grams (1 count), Conspiracy to sell cocaine (4 counts), Unlawful use of a two way communication device.

Johnnie Stacy II, 40, of Mulberry: Conspiracy to sell cocaine (1 count), Unlawful use of a two way communication device.

Lydell Brown, 55, of Bartow: Conspiracy to sell MDMA (3 counts), Conspiracy to sell cannabis (7 counts), Unlawful use of a two way communication device.

Maurice Lamar Garrison, 43, of Lakeland: Conspiracy to sell cocaine (13 counts), Conspiracy to sell cannabis (5 counts), Unlawful use of a two way communication device.

Michael Anthony Lewis, 42, of Lakeland: Conspiracy to sell cocaine (3 counts), Unlawful use of a two communication device.

Qua’nisha Daphene Reaves, 32, of Bartow: Conspiracy to sell cannabis (11 counts), Unlawful use of a two way communication device.

Steven Lynn Baker, 54, of Fort Meade: Conspiracy to sell cocaine (2 counts), Conspiracy to sell cannabis (4 counts), Unlawful use of a two way communication device.

Willie Barber, 41, of Bartow: Conspiracy to sell cocaine (10 counts), Conspiracy to sell cannabis (13 counts), Unlawful use of a two way communication device.

Kimani Naivasha Vinetha Cook, 33, of Bartow: Conspiracy to sell cannabis (6 counts), Unlawful use of two way communication device.

Shania Hawthorne, 26, of Lake Alfred: Possession of cocaine, Possession of cannabis under 20 grams, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Provide false identification to LEO.

Frederick Smith, 54, of Bartow: Possession of cocaine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Provide false name to LEO, Violation of probation.

Eboni Moran, 27, of Bartow: Trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams, Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking in fentanyl over 14 grams, Trafficking in MDMA, Possession of cannabis over 20 grams, Possession of cannabis with the intent to sell, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Maintaining a residence to traffic drugs, Possession of oxycodone, Possession of hydrocodone, and Possession of hydromorphone.

Maickol Caballero-Medina, 24, of Bartow (Illegal Alien): Traffic in Phenethylam, Maintain a structure for drug trafficking, Possession of paraphernalia.

Pearlie Williams, 47, of Lake Wales: Possession of cocaine, Possession of cannabis 20 grams, Maintain a conveyance for drug use, Possession of paraphernalia, Driving while license suspended/revoked.

Princess Coney, 66, of Bartow: Possession of cocaine, Possession of paraphernalia.

Belinda Snell, 64, of Bartow: Possession of cocaine, Possession of paraphernalia.

Brenton Ammons, 42, of Bartow: Traffic in Cocaine over 28 grams, Possession of cocaine with intent to sell, Possession of cannabis with intent to sell, Possession of cannabis over 20 grams, Maintain a structure for trafficking, Possession of paraphernalia.

Murray Randolph, 35, of Bartow: Possession of cocaine, Possession of cannabis under 20 grams, Possession of paraphernalia.

Archie Rogers Jr, 66, of Bartow: Possession of cocaine with intent to sell, Possession of cannabis with intent to sell, Maintain a structure for drug sales, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of cannabis over 20 grams, Possession of paraphernalia.

Charles McCray, 45, of Lake Wales: Possession of cocaine, Possession of paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, Provide false name to LEO.

Jahcel Wilson, 48, of Bartow: Traffic Cocaine over 28 grams, Possession of cocaine with intent to sell, Maintain a structure/vehicle for drug trafficking, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of cannabis under 20 grams, Possession of prescription drug without prescription.

Anthony Sanders, 51, of Bartow: Sale of cocaine, Possession of cocaine with intent to sell, Possession of Cannabis with intent to sell, Possession of cannabis under 20 grams, Maintain conveyance/structure for drug sales, Possession of paraphernalia (2 counts).