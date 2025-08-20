Shooting Under Investigation After Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Lakeland after three individuals reported their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

It’s believed the incident happened sometime after 9 p.m. while the victims were parked on Skyview in Lakeland. The three individuals were reportedly using drugs inside the vehicle when an unknown car drove by and opened fire, striking the windshield multiple times.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene. The victims then drove away and later encountered deputies on Reynolds Road, where they reported the shooting.

Deputies said all three occupants of the vehicle have prior criminal histories. Inside the car, investigators located large amounts of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine, as well as packaging materials and paraphernalia.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.