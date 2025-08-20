Polk County Fire Rescue Crew Delivers Child in Highland City

PCFR Press Release

Bartow, Fla. (Aug. 20, 2025) — Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) members assisted in welcoming a new life on Tuesday, Aug. 19 in Highland City. Firefighter/Paramedic George Gibson along with Firefighter/EMT Daniel Banks and Firefighter/EMT Madison Bennett worked quickly as they delivered a newborn within minutes of arriving on scene of the Southgrove Place home.

The crew arrived at the home at 9:31 a.m. where they noticed that delivery was imminent, so they got to work and about four minutes later completed the delivery. Following the delivery, the members transported the mother and newborn to a local hospital.

“The ability to aid in the birth of a child is one of the most special moments for any Paramedic or EMT,” said Fire Chief Shawn Smith. “I am proud of the crews of Rescue 28 and Engine 28 for their excellent work in such an important medical situation. Their actions helped make sure both patients arrived to the hospital in good health.”