District 3 School Board Member Rick Nolte Passes

Polk County Public Schools Press Release

Polk County Public Schools is deeply saddened by the passing of District 3 School Board Member Rick Nolte.

Elected in 2022, Mr. Nolte was serving his first term on the Polk County School Board, with his term set to continue through November 2026. He had been on medical leave but was eager to return to his work, which reflected his enduring dedication to serving our students, teachers, and community.

“Mr. Nolte cared deeply about the mission of public education,” said Superintendent Fred Heid. “As a former educator, he had tremendous respect for teachers and staff, and he admired their daily commitment to preparing students for bright and successful futures. I am grateful for the time I had to work alongside him, and our prayers remain with his family during this difficult time.”

In addition to his years as a teacher in Orange, Polk, and Hillsborough counties, Mr. Nolte was a small business owner in Lakeland. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education and health from Florida Southern College in 1978, followed by a master’s degree in administration-supervision from Rollins College in 1980.

Mr. Nolte believed in the heart of servant leadership: putting the needs of others before one’s own, listening with compassion, and leading with humility. His service as a School Board member was grounded in that philosophy. He sought to represent his community faithfully, and to ensure every child had access to opportunity and hope.

“As we grieve his passing, we also honor his example of servant leadership,” Heid added. “We remain committed, as a School Board and as a school district, to serving our students and families with the same dedication Mr. Nolte demonstrated. That is the essence of public service — to lead by serving.”

“We understand that Mr. Nolte’s passing raises questions regarding how this important position on the School Board will be filled,” Heid said. “This will be addressed in the near future. For now, we ask our community to join us in honoring Mr. Nolte’s life and his service while respecting the privacy of his family during this time of loss.”