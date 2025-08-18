Driver Found with Loaded Glock and 19 Bags of Fentanyl During Haines City Stop

HAINES CITY, FL – On August 17, 2025, Haines City Police Department Officers Elam and Ramirez

conducted a traffic stop in the area of Florida Avenue and B Street. During the stop, the driver, identified as

Jose Diaz Serrano, a 40-year-old male, consented to a search of his vehicle. Inside, Officer Elam located two

loaded handgun magazines and a loaded Glock handgun.

After being asked to exit the vehicle, Diaz Serrano attempted to destroy evidence by throwing a bag believed to

contain illegal drugs on the ground and dragging it with his foot. In plain view of the officers, he then shoved a

tan bag into his underwear. Once he was safely detained, officers recovered the bag, which contained:

• 19 individually packaged baggies of fentanyl

• 6 larger bags of fentanyl

• 1 baggie containing cocaine residue

In addition, officers located one larger bag of fentanyl in his front pocket. The powders inside all baggies field-

tested positive for fentanyl, with a combined weight of approximately 10 grams.

Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous opioid, up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than

morphine. As little as two milligrams—equivalent to about five to seven grains of salt—can be fatal to the

average adult.

Diaz Serrano was arrested and charged with:

• Armed Trafficking in Fentanyl

• Tampering with Evidence

• Possession of Cocaine

• Possession of Paraphernalia

• Maintaining a Drug Shop/Trafficking

• Resisting Officer Without Violence

“This arrest highlights the dangers our officers face daily, as well as their dedication to protecting our community,” said Chief Jay Hopwood. “We are proud of their professionalism in removing dangerous drugs and a firearm from our streets.”

The Haines City Police Department remains committed to safeguarding the community by aggressively pursuing illegal drugs and firearms.