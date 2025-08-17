Polk State College Foundation Board Members Press for Clarity in PSC Administration’s $125,000 Request

Winter Haven, Florida – Polk State College Foundation board members are pressing for more details about a $125,000 request made earlier this year by the college administration to cover scholarship needs tied to software transition issues.

According to Foundation Chair Bo Boyte, who also serves as Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager at Bank of Central Florida, the college approached the Foundation’s executive committee in May with a request for up to $125,000 in unrestricted funds. The college cited problems that arose during the transition from its old Genesis system to the new Banner software, which led to discrepancies in student enrollment and scholarship allocation, Boyte explained during a recent Foundation board meeting that of the $125,000 authorized, just under $51,000 was ultimately spent to help 84 students. Of those, 47 are currently enrolled for the Fall 2025 semester.

“We wanted to make sure those students could remain enrolled,” Boyte said. “The positive is that 47 of them are now continuing at Polk State.”

Several members of the Foundation board, however, questioned the lack of clarity surrounding the request and how the funds were distributed.

Nikki Hayde, a Foundation board member who serves as Director of Away From Home Marketing at Florida’s Natural Growers, asked for a full accounting of the request, including how the 84 students were chosen and what criteria were applied. “My passion on this board is scholarships,” Hayde said. “I think for the benefit of this board we should see a whole accounting. I’m not asking for it today, but perhaps it could be reported at the next meeting.” She added that the board should understand how the request has evolved from the first ask until now.

Executive Director of the Foundation Dr. Steven Warner agreed, saying his staff would compile the details. “That’s our fiduciary responsibility to the board, the students, and the donors,” Warner told members.

Greta Dupuy, a longtime Foundation board member, former board chair, and former Manager of Associate Services at Publix Super Markets(retired), raised additional concerns about timing. “If we could also know when was that problem known, how were those students selected, when were they selected, when was that invoice? Because the original ask was in May and we’re in August and we are still talking about it,” Dupuy said. She asked for clarity on whether the funds were intended for scholarships, reimbursement, or another purpose.

Polk State President Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti responded that the administration would provide the requested breakdown for the full board, not just the executive committee.

While the college and Foundation have confirmed that a portion of the funds was used, both donors and board members appear to want more clarity about the process, the students served, and the intent of the request.

The Foundation’s concerns mirror those raised earlier this summer by a member of the District Board of Trustees, who questioned discrepancies in the college’s enrollment numbers. President Falconetti characterized those discrepancies as “growing pains” tied to the transition from Genesis to Banner.

In response to Daily Ridge News inquiries on July 23, Polk State officials described the $125,000 request as a one-time assistance measure aimed at keeping students on track toward graduation. They explained that the request was part of a broader enrollment and completion strategy, not a budget shortfall, and emphasized that the Foundation is an independent organization whose funding decisions are not subject to trustee approval.

Madison Fantozzi, Associate Vice President of Communications, also noted that Polk State has made similar one-time requests in the past, including nearly $100,000 provided to flight students in 2024-25 after a funding disruption with the college’s external training provider. Fantozzi said the $125,000 request was consistent with the Foundation’s mission to ensure students could continue their educational pathways.

The Foundation board is expected to review a full accounting of the matter at its next meeting in November.