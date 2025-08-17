Fort Meade Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Fight Over Bed Sheets

Fort Meade, Fla. — Newly released details from an arrest affidavit shed light on a violent incident in Fort Meade that left one woman facing an attempted murder charge.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, deputies responded to a disturbance on July 27, 2025, where they encountered 25-year-old Durandisse Williams, also known as Anaya Jazmine. The affidavit states that Williams became enraged during an argument with Dayana Durandisse and launched a violent assault inside the residence.

Investigators reported that Williams grabbed the victim’s hair and repeatedly struck her in the head with an olive oil glass bottle, causing the bottle to shatter. She then allegedly bit the victim, kicked her in the leg, and pulled out several braids of her hair during the struggle.

At one point, deputies say Williams armed herself with a kitchen knife and lunged at the victim, appearing to make contact. The victim managed to call 911 and separate herself from the suspect until deputies arrived. When law enforcement entered the home, Williams was reportedly found in the bathroom with the knife still in her possession.

Interior surveillance footage reviewed by deputies allegedly showed Williams grabbing the knife and attempting to strike the victim while continuing to pull her hair. The victim suffered swelling, lacerations, and bite marks consistent with her account of the attack.

Following the investigation, deputies charged Williams with one count of Domestic Violence Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree with a Weapon. She was taken into custody and transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Processing Center.