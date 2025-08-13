45 Year Old Man Killed In Crash On Interstate 4

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a single vehicle crash resulting in the death of the driver. The crash occurred at 2:35a.m on August 12, 2025 on Interstate 4 (I-4) at Memorial Boulevard, Lakeland, FL.

A Ford F-150 pick-up truck was heading eastbound on I-4 in the inside (left) lane of travel. At the time, it was dark with minimal illumination. The driver, 45 year-old Nathan Michael Quinn of Port Charlotte, was observed changing lanes several times when he lost control of the vehicle. He began to fishtail, entered the right shoulder, and began to rotate until the tires dug into the grass; the vehicle then began to flip and entered back into the eastbound lanes of travel. The driver and truck came to a final rest in the outside lane of eastbound I-4.

Quinn was not wearing his seatbelt, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle, and the truck was not equipped with airbags. He was determined to be deceased on scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The truck was registered to Local Plumbing LLC out of Port Charlotte and the bed was loaded with a large amount of equipment and miscellaneous items. All the debris was spread across all three eastbound lanes of I-4. As a result, the eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours.