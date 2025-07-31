From Cancer Survivor to Caregiver: Candice Wallace to Address Graduates At Lakeland Commencement

Lakeland, Florida – After surviving two cancer diagnoses, Candice Wallace didn’t just overcome adversity; she found her calling. The valedictorian of Keiser University’s Lakeland campus will deliver the commencement address on Friday, August 1, at the Youkey Theatres in Lakeland. Her message to fellow graduates will reflect a journey that began with personal health struggles and led to a fulfilling career helping others.

Wallace’s path to healthcare began in 2016, just eight weeks after giving birth to her youngest son, when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Two years later, she faced a second diagnosis: bladder cancer. Rather than break her spirit, those trials ignited a desire to give back.

“My cancer journey led me to want to treat cancer patients and give them hope,” Wallace said.

Grateful for the care she received and inspired by her healthcare team, Wallace chose to study Radiation Therapy at Keiser University. The Lakeland campus provided the environment she needed to thrive.

“The small class size allowed each student to get the attention needed, and I appreciated that the classes were solely dedicated to what to expect in our day-to-day lives in our careers,” she recalled.

With the support of her family and Keiser’s faculty, Wallace earned an Associate of Science in Radiation Therapy in 2021 and completed her Bachelor of Science in Imaging Science in 2025. She now works as a Radiation Therapist at The Renaissance Institute of Precision Oncology and Radiosurgery in Winter Park, Florida.

“Where do I even begin? I have never felt so fulfilled. Even a bad day is a good day when you know that you’re providing quality, skilled, loving patient care,” she said. “I have had so many patients who want to keep in touch even after their treatment is over, and that means the world to me. I told my daughter that if I knew I could have a well-paid career after getting a two-year degree, I would have done it right out of high school. I would have 24 years under my belt by now! I say that in jest because my sickness led me to this road. God directed my path, and I am so happy that my trials and tribulations brought me to where I am today.”

Wallace added that she’s thankful for opportunities to broaden her outreach while remaining focused on patient care and advocacy.

“I have worked on some very cool machines, traveled all over the U.S., and learned so much in my four years as a licensed therapist,” she said. “I always thought I would just want to rank up into a ‘Lead’ and then a ‘Chief’ position, but my dream would be to create my path to ensure that patients are getting everything they need to be completely healed, and if not, provided with the utmost comforting care in their last days.”

When asked what she would recommend to others mapping their education and career paths, Wallace stressed the importance of inner reflection.

“People always say, ‘When you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,’ and I’ve learned that for myself. The field of oncology is so interesting, and putting a smile on someone’s face when they are facing such a dark battle is such a gift to me. I look forward to the hugs when they ring that bell at the end of their treatment. All my life, I wanted to be a teacher and never thought I would work in healthcare. Sometimes it takes something in your life to lead you in a completely different direction. You have to find your ‘why,’ and then you can focus on the ‘how.’ Keiser was how I got to where I am today.”

Her story reflects the mission of Keiser University’s Radiation Therapy and Imaging Sciences programs, which prepare students for clinical and administrative roles in the growing field of medical imaging and cancer treatment. Keiser, a nonprofit university with 21 campuses across Florida and nearly 20,000 students, was ranked No. 22 in the nation for Social Mobility in 2025 by U.S. News and World Report.

Wallace will address the graduating class during Keiser University’s Lakeland Campus Commencement ceremony on Friday, August 1, at 6:00 PM at the Youkey Theatres, 701 W. Lime Street in Lakeland.