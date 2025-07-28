Bojangles Set to Open First Polk County Location with Special Tribute to First Responders

By Anita Todd

DAVENPORT – The first Bojangles in Polk County is opening its doors to the public on Tuesday, July 29 at 6 a.m., but the Southern-style chain is kicking things off with a tribute to local heroes the day before.

On Monday, July 28, Bojangles will host a “First to the Table” Celebration and Ribbon Cutting exclusively for local first responders, including police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and medics. From noon to 3 p.m., first responders are invited to be among the first to experience the new restaurant and enjoy a complimentary lunch featuring fan favorites like Bo’s Chicken Sandwich, Bo-Berry Biscuits, Chicken Tenders, and more. A special “biscuit-cutting” ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

“The event celebrates the heroes who are first to every call – and who make it possible for families to gather safely around the table each night,” Bojangles shared in a press release.

Located at 40235 U.S. Highway 27, near AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital, the new Bojangles marks a major milestone. It is:

· The first location in Polk County;

· The fourth in the Orlando area;

· The ninth in Florida;

· And the 819th restaurant in the Bojangles chain nationwide.

Founded in 1977, Bojangles now employs nearly 10,000 people. Construction on the 1.24-acre Haines City property began late last year. The new location is next door to the new Wendy’s, adding to the growing number of dining options along the busy corridor.

In addition to its famous chicken, biscuits, and Legendary Iced Tea, Bojangles also offers a variety of benefits for hourly team members, including:

· Free meals during shifts;

· Flexible scheduling;

· Weekly pay;

· Part- and full-time positions;

· Scholarship opportunities;

· Career growth potential.

Those interested in applying can visit www.ziprecruiter.com.

To learn more about Bojangles, visit www.bojangles.com.