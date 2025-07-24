From Dreams to Reality: The JP Peterson Story

By: Ethan Jones

Growing up, many of us dream of what we want to become. On July 3rd, I had the privilege of speaking with someone who turned his childhood dream into a successful career—JP Peterson.

Mr. Peterson’s journey into the sports industry began in the 1980s at Florida State University, where he studied Communications. While at FSU, he helped develop a magazine-style show called 1800 Seconds, and it was there that he got his first real opportunity in sports media as an intern for the show’s sports department. It quickly became clear to Mr. Peterson that this was what he had been preparing for his whole life.

Growing up, he had spent most of his time watching and playing sports, and now he had found a way to turn that passion into a profession. The more he got involved at FSU, the more he realized this wasn’t just something he could do—it was something he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

Since those early days, the sports media landscape has changed dramatically. Back then, the typical career path meant starting in a small market, moving to a medium market, and then on to a large market. Local television was a major platform at the time, regularly drawing audiences of 100,000 viewers. Today, those numbers have dwindled, and local TV stations are happy if they attract just a few thousand viewers.

The production side of the industry has evolved as well. What once required large crews can now often be done with just a handful of people.

Early in his career, Mr. Peterson moved from market to market before returning to Tallahassee, where he worked at the ABC affiliate covering the 6 o’clock sports segment. He later transitioned to the Florida State Radio Network, where he covered FSU sports—a dream come true, given that Florida State was his favorite team growing up. Though Tallahassee was a smaller news market, it was the perfect launchpad for his career. Not only was he covering the team he loved, but he was also growing professionally in a meaningful way.

After spending nine years in Tallahassee, Mr. Peterson quickly rose through the ranks, eventually landing his big break in Tampa/St. Petersburg as the Sports Director for NewsChannel 8. This was a major leap, placing him in the nation’s 14th-largest media market at the time, where he remained for five to six years.

Over the years, Mr. Peterson has had to adapt and reinvent himself multiple times to remain relevant and, as he puts it, “stay in the game.” His passion has never wavered, and he credits that love for the job as a key to his longevity. As he says, “If you are working in your passion, you haven’t worked a day in your life.”

Through his decades-long career, Mr. Peterson has built lasting relationships with athletes and figures across the sports world—from Tampa Bay Buccaneers legends like Derrick Brooks and Brad Johnson to Tampa Bay Lightning icons Dave Andreychuk and Martin St. Louis.

His story is a testament to what’s possible when passion meets persistence. From a student intern to a respected sports media personality, JP Peterson’s journey shows that with dedication, dreams really can come true.

One piece of advice Mr. Peterson offers to those starting out in the industry is to build relationships and network as much as possible because you never know when those connections will benefit you. For example, right after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl, he was able to get an on-field interview with starting quarterback Brad Johnson—an opportunity made possible by their prior relationship at Florida State.

Through Mr. Peterson’s connections in the sports world, he has been able to be part of some incredible moments. In 1993, he was on the field for Florida State’s first national championship in football. He also covered the Tampa Bay Lightning’s first Stanley Cup championship. These are just a couple of the amazing moments he has experienced throughout his career.

When reflecting on how his career has unfolded and the expectations he had starting out, Mr. Peterson said, “You can’t really plan on it—you just have to put your head down and work.”

Today, Mr. Peterson remains heavily involved in the sports industry. He hosts his own sports talk show, The JP Peterson Show, is involved with Fan Stream Sports, and serves as the studio host for the Tampa Bay Lightning. One thing is certain: sports have always been, and continue to be, a big part of Mr. Peterson’s life.