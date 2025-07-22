Fatal Crash Shuts Down Powerline Road Just South Davenport Tuesday Morning

Davenport, FL – Emergency responders from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire Rescue, and Haines City Fire Department were called to the scene of a fatal traffic crash early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Powerline Road and Snell Creek Road, just south of Davenport.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:40 a.m., according to dispatch records. Polk County Fire Rescue units, including EN020, HCBC1, HCEN1, MR030, MR230, and MR038, were among those assigned to the call. The first report came in at 5:39 a.m., with law enforcement arriving shortly thereafter.

Preliminary information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office indicates that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that one person has died. No further information regarding the identity of the deceased or the condition of any other individuals has been released at this time.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as law enforcement continues their investigation.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available