12-Year Lakeland Police Department Veteran Arrested After Allegedly Making Up Crime Involving Teens

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Friday, July 19, 2025, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested an off-duty Lakeland Police Officer, 42-year-old Michael Hayes, for false report of a crime (M1).

The investigation began that afternoon when Hayes contacted PCSO and reported that three unknown juveniles threw an object at his agency-issued vehicle – an unmarked Chevrolet SUV – while he was driving down Yates Road in Lakeland, shattering the back window. Hayes told deputies that he turned his vehicle around in an attempt to catch up to the fleeing youth, and in the process, ran over a small sign, damaging the front of his vehicle. Hayes told deputies that he called his supervisor, who told him to call the Sheriff’s Office to report it. He said he drove home, then reported it, and that the incident occurred around 30 minutes prior to him calling.

Through investigative resources, deputies found a photo of Hayes’ SUV taken 24 hours prior to the crime being reported, with the back window broken. When they discussed this with Hayes, he then said that he believed his child broke the back window with a baseball and that he panicked and did not know what to do. From that point forward, he could not explain the damage to the vehicle. He was taken into custody, charged with false report of a crime (M1), and booked in the Polk County Jail, then released after posting $1,000 bond.

“On the evening of July 19, 2025, the Lakeland Police Department was notified by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office about the arrest of Detective Michael Hayes. Michael Hayes is a 12-year veteran of the Lakeland Police Department, most recently assigned to the Property Crimes Unit. Immediately after being notified of the arrest, I ordered an administrative investigation and placed Detective Hayes on administrative leave in accordance with our agency’s policies and procedures. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has our full cooperation as they proceed with their criminal investigation.” – Sammy Taylor, Chief of Police, Lakeland Police Department