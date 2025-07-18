Driver Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash While Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Polk City Road

Lake Alfred, Fla. (July 18, 2025) – A fatal head-on collision involving a BMW sedan and a dump truck early Friday morning claimed the life of one driver and temporarily shut down a portion of Polk City Road east of Highway 557.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. and is being investigated by the agency’s Traffic Homicide Unit. Initial reports had suggested the crash occurred on County Road 557, but updated details confirm the incident took place directly on Polk City Road, just east of CR 557. Deputies blocked the intersection at CR 557 to allow first responders to access the crash site.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a silver BMW was traveling westbound on Polk City Road and attempted to pass several other westbound vehicles by entering the eastbound lane. As the BMW entered a curve in the roadway, both the BMW driver and the eastbound dump truck driver swerved toward the south shoulder in an attempt to avoid each other.

The two vehicles collided head-on, and the impact forced both into a group of trees along the shoulder. A fire broke out, fully engulfing the BMW and damaging the engine compartment of the dump truck.

The driver of the BMW was trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Due to the severity of the fire, authorities have not yet been able to positively identify the victim.

The dump truck driver was wearing a seatbelt and sustained only minor, non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The roadway remained closed for several hours as deputies conducted their investigation.