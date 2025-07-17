New Indoor Range Brings Clean, Safe, Family-Friendly Experience to Polk County — Grand Opening This Saturday

Grand Opening Wild Wild West Gun Store and Range

DUNDEE, FL – July 19, 2025

A new state-of-the-art indoor range is officially opening its doors to the Polk County community this Saturday, July 19, and everyone’s invited to celebrate.

Wild Wild West Arms, located at 29350 U.S. Highway 27 just one mile north of Dundee Road, will host a Grand Opening event from 10 AM to 6 PM with food, raffles, special discounts, and family-friendly fun. Attendees can explore the facility, take advantage of opening-day deals, and learn more about training opportunities offered on-site.

Although the range has been quietly operating for a couple of months, this weekend marks its official community launch. Owner John Phillips, a former law enforcement officer with over 40 years of experience in the field, says the turnout so far has been incredible. “We’ve had a huge turnout with nothing but positive responses,” he said.

Phillips opened the range with one simple goal in mind: to give Polk County residents a safe, clean, and welcoming place to practice and learn. “Polk County needed a range where people feel comfortable and invited,” he explained. “Safety, clean air, and comfort were our top priorities.”

The facility is staffed with multiple former and current law enforcement officers and in-house gunsmiths, offering a wealth of knowledge to guests, with over 40 years of gunsmith knowledge. Whether they’re first-time visitors or seasoned pros. “We welcome all, but definitely want to encourage first-timers,” Phillips said. “We want to grow the firearm community and the knowledge base around it.”

In addition to standard training, the range already offers more than 10 different classes, including free women’s handgun training and cleaning courses. And that’s just the beginning. “One thing I’m really excited about is hosting handgun tournaments,” he added. “Teams or individuals will be able to compete for big prizes.”

As for those who may be hesitant to step into a range for the first time, Phillips has a simple message: “Don’t be scared to try it. We’ll make the entire experience educational and enjoyable. And you’ll learn skills that could one day save your life or the life of a family member.”

To learn more about the range or the grand opening event, visit http://wildwildwestarms.com or call 863-488-6508