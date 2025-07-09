Shooting Reported on Kettles Avenue in Lakeland Wednesday Afternoon

83.4 F
Lake Wales
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Lakeland, Fla. – A woman was injured in a shooting that occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of West 13th Street, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and initially staged near 13th Street and Kettles Avenue. The adult female victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

Lakeland Police say the investigation is still in its early stages, and detectives are on scene gathering information. No additional details about potential suspects or the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. The Daily Ridge will provide updates as more information becomes available.

