Saturday, May 31, 2025
Polk County Fire Rescue Responds to Recreational Vehicle Fire in Lakeland

Bartow, Fla. (May 31, 2025) – Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) responded to a recreational vehicle (RV) fire that resulted in a fatality on Combee Road in Lakeland.

At 11:52 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, PCFR crews were dispatched to a working structure fire on Combee Road. Upon PCFR’s arrival, crews located an RV fully engulfed in flames with an individual potentially trapped inside. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and located one confirmed fatality.

No additional injuries were reported. No patients were transported from the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshals Office and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

