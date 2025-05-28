LAKELAND POLICE PURPLE ALERT ISSUED FOR FREDERICK BLACKWELDER



﻿LAKELAND, FL (May 28, 2025) – A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for 71-year-old Frederick Blackwelder of Lakeland. Mr. Blackwelder is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Toyota Scion tC Florida license plate 665-3VY. A family member reported Mr. Blackwelder missing after unsuccessful attempts to make contact with him over the weekend. He was last known to be in the area of the 1500 block of Ariana Street, Lakeland, Florida.

Mr. Blackwelder is 5’9″ and weighs approximately 211 lbs. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lakeland Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center at 863.834.6966.