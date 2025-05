Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 10:00 a.m. this morning (Friday, May 23, 2025) at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven, about the arrest of a Lakeland man who is being charged with five counts of attempted first degree murder and arson for setting a house on fire at night while his roommates were in bed. He has an extensive criminal history, including a murder he committed back in 1986 (he served 17 years in prison).